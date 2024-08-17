Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 107,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,111,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

