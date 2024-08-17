Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. 3,172,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

