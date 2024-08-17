Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 986,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

