B. Riley Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

