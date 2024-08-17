B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,867 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,697.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

