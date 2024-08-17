B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,867 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,697.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.
- On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $5,824.00.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
