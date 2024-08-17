Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $264.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

