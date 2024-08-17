Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $235,996,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 492,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,110. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

