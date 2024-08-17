AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$21.75 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.

TSE ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.42.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

