Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,974,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,730,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.