Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,974,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,730,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
