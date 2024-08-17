Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Short Interest Update

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 336,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Atyr PHARMA

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ATYR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 796,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,658. Atyr PHARMA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.