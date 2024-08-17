AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $42.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

