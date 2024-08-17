Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.46 and last traded at 0.46. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.44.

Atlas Salt Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.50.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

