Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Trading Down 7.8%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. It operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). The company is involved in the production and sale of salmon. It operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

