Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,621. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

