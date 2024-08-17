AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.4 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNCAF remained flat at $40.25 during trading hours on Friday. AtkinsRéalis has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

About AtkinsRéalis

Featured Articles

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

