Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

ATXS stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

