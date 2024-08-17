Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

NASDAQ:ASTH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 341,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

