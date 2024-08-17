Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.70. The company had a trading volume of 894,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.57. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

