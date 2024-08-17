Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 85,634 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,119.52. 263,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,573. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,065.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,059.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

