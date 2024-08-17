Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 694,248 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 694,248 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $233,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.18. 5,433,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

