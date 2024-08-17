Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,037 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

