Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 409,182 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 5,433,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,260. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

