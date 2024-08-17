Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 276,012 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,012 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Entegris worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.