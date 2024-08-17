Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 18,458 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Tidewater worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $7,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,279,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,387,571.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,416 shares of company stock worth $29,814,583. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,854. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

