Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,466 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $42,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.38. 1,513,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

