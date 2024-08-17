Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 153,604 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,604 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XYL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $132.80. 1,956,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,650. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

