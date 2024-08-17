Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,205,066 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,766,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,205,066 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $133,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. 50,299,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.