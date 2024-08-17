Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,877 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Warrior Met Coal worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 263,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,567.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. 579,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.