Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

