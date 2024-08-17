Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,310 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 457,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

