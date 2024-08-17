Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,872 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.86% of American Superconductor worth $24,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 632,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,525. The company has a market cap of $791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

