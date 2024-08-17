Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Viper Energy worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 687,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

