Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Avient Trading Up 0.2 %
Avient stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 279,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
