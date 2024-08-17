Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 373,015 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 833.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,015 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 8,493,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,169. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

