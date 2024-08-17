Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 228,694 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 783.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $58,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.19. 2,573,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

