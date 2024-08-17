Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 123,063 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,063 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 64.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.0 %

MTZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 456,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,611. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.