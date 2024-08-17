Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.85% of Coursera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

