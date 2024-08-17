Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $41.38 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,196. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and have sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

