Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $103.25 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.38% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 1.1 %

PI stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 175,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,508. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $181.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,929,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $41,929,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,813,887. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

View Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.