Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $714.47. The company had a trading volume of 298,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

