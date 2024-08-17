Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,557.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 930,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $63,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 5,333,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,849. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

