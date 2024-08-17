Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 248.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after purchasing an additional 731,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 1,958,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

