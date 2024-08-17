Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $71.89 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,958 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $71,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,747,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,821. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.