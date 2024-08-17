Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.67 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3,234.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,372,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 840,103 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

