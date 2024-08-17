Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.88 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,560 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.78. 1,901,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,350. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

