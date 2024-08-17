Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PTC by 98.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,961. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.56. 445,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,827. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.76. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

