Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 539,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $1,054,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,950.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,792. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.59. 250,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

