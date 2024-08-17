Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Innospec worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 239.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth $132,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

