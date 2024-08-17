Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.97 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,700 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $97,510,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.71. 877,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,492. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.43 and its 200 day moving average is $552.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

