Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 551,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

